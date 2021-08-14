Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

NYSE:LPX traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

