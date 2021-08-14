Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 186,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.