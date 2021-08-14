Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.80.

LU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Shares of LU opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. Lufax has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 33.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

