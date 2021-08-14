Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.24 million, a PE ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 1.07. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

