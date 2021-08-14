Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

LXFR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $585.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Luxfer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Luxfer by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

