Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post sales of $127.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.50 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,929.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $395.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.69 million to $396.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $780.59 million, with estimates ranging from $757.80 million to $816.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,522,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,899,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

