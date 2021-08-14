Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

