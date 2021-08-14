MAI Capital Management Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

