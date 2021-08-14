MAI Capital Management Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $630.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $635.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.66.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

