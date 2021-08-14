MAI Capital Management Purchases 237 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 2.7% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

