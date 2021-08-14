MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,111 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134,707 shares of company stock worth $67,269,824. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 125.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

