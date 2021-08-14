MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.00. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.