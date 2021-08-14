MAI Capital Management Sells 1,562 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE PBA opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

