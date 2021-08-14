MAI Capital Management Sells 2,055 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NIO were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NIO by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,559,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 768.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 685,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

NYSE NIO opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

