MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

