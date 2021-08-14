Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,314 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,175 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,445 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9,618.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,189 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.11. 1,022,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,346. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

