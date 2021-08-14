Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $59,989,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dropbox by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 8,818 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $236,146.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,902 in the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.13. 3,301,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

