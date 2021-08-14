Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $953,000 Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 332,690 shares of company stock worth $22,509,255 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,184. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.