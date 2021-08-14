Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,351,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,012. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.