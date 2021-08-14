Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.52. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $188.43 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

