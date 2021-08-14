Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 67 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,091,000 after acquiring an additional 276,236 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.15. 870,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,731. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $249.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,379,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.