Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.57. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.47, with a volume of 208,962 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.72%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

