Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.45 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,902,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 413.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

