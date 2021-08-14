Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) versus Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Head to Head Survey

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.09 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -10.43 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -14.27% 0.21% 0.12% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Oil and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 4 11 1 2.81 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus price target of $14.79, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Sundance Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

