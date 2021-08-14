Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

