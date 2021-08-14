Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,039 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock opened at $342.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.37 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

