Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $257,000 in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,776,000 after buying an additional 545,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after buying an additional 146,257 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 847,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 361,737 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

