Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $242.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

