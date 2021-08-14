Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

