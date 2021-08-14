Mario Jesus Marte Sells 20,927 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $95.70. 2,631,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,943. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,785.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chewy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

