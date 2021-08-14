Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Markel were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Markel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Markel by 65.0% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,275.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

