MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $528.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,434 shares of company stock worth $15,643,621 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $463.42 on Friday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

