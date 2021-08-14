Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE MKFG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.43. 594,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,919. Markforged has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Get Markforged alerts:

MKFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.