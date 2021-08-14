Marlowe (LON:MRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.

MRL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Shares of LON:MRL opened at GBX 804 ($10.50) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 828.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 504 ($6.58) and a one year high of GBX 909.75 ($11.89). The company has a market cap of £620.08 million and a P/E ratio of -260.97.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

