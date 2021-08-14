Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marqeta updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

MQ opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on MQ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

