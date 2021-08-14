Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $152.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

