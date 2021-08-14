Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $227.80. 1,786,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

