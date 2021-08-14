Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.98. 2,402,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

