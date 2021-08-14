Mattern Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $127,216,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,707,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. 905,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,437. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

