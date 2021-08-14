Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,567.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 174,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 164,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

