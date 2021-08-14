Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $215.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,411. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.