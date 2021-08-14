MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector peform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAV Beauty Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.83.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

TSE MAV opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.45. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.72.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.