Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%.

Shares of NYSE:MMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 95,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,716. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $679.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maverix Metals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MMX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

