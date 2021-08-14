Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

