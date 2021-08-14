Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.86.

MAXR stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3,031.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

