Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Position Lessened by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 968,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.