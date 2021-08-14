McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) CFO Purchases $21,400.00 in Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) CFO Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

