mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MCLDF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 29,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59. mCloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.54.
mCloud Technologies Company Profile
