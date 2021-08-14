MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 19,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 68,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,496,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

