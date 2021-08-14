Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 187,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,632. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) by 594.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

